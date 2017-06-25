Mechanicsburg man fatally crashes, strikes tree

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- One person was killed this morning in a single vehicle crash on Brindle Road.

The Cumberland County Coroner declared Luis Alberto Gabella, 35, of Mechanicsburg dead at the scene.

According to police, Gabella was travelling South on Brindle Road at an apparent high rate of speed, when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree around 3:15 a.m.

The Coroner reports that Gabella died of Multiple Traumatic Injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by PSP Carlisle.