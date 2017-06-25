Mechanicsburg man fatally crashes, strikes tree

By Published:

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- One person was killed this morning in a single vehicle crash on Brindle Road.

The Cumberland County Coroner declared Luis Alberto Gabella, 35, of Mechanicsburg dead at the scene.

According to police, Gabella was travelling South on Brindle Road at an apparent high rate of speed, when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree around 3:15 a.m.

The Coroner reports that Gabella died of Multiple Traumatic Injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by PSP Carlisle.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s