Northbound lanes of I-81 in Cumberland County reopen after crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The northbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County were shut down for several hours due to a crash Sunday night.

The closure was between the US 11 North – New Kingstown exit and the PA 114 – Mechanicsburg exit, which are exits 52A and 57 respectively, in the northbound lanes.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Sunday night. According to 911 dispatchers, a pedestrian is involved in the accident.

There is no word yet on if there were any injuries involved in the accident.

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.

