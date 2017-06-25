I-81 northbound lanes in Cumberland County closed due to accident

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The northbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County are shut down at this time due to an accident.

The area affected is between the PA 114 – Mechanicsburg exit and the PA 581 East to US 11 – Camp Hill exit, which are exits 57 and 59 respectively.

The accident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday night. According to 911 dispatchers, a pedestrian is involved in the accident.

There is no word yet on if there were any injuries involved in the accident.

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.

