Harrisburg River Rescue teaches water safety at community seminar

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- In response to a number of drownings and emergencies over the past month, the Harrisburg River Rescue and Emergency Services organized a Community Water Safety Seminar.

They held the event in the Shumaker Public Safety Center at HACC on Saturday.

Harrisburg River Rescue and Emergency Services offered free swimming lessons to those who registered and safety tips.

Since Memorial Day, two children have drowned in the Susquehanna River and two capsized kayakers have been rescued.

