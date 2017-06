YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews are battling a 2-alarm fire at a building in York.

The fire started around 2:15 Sunday afternoon, on the 900 block of West Poplar Street.

There is no word on how extensive the damage is or if anyone was hurt.

The Red Cross was called to the scene.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.