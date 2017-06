SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – An 8-year old girl was killed after an ATV crash Saturday night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the girl was riding with her father along a railroad bed in South Manheim Township, when they hit a telephone pole that was laid across the railroad bed.

The ATV flipped over at least one time. Neither the girl nor her father were wearing a helmet.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Her father was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.