Suits to Careers sells professional clothing for low prices

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Suits to Careers will be selling professional men’s and women’s clothing at a deeply discounted price at Harrisburg Mall on Sunday.

The sale will be on the first floor near Center Court.

Men’s and women’s gently used suits, coats, ties and shoes will be on sale starting at five dollars.

Designers items are priced at ten to twenty dollars.

The sale runs during mall hours with a bag sale on Sunday.

Proceeds from the event will help clients of Dress for Success get Microsoft certified.