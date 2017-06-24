Sen. Bob Casey talks health care, education, and President Trump at town hall meeting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senator Bob Casey fielded questions on the topic at a town hall meeting Saturday in Lancaster.

The Democrat has been vocally against the health care plan from the moment it was made public Thursday.

Supporters say the plan removes the requirement to have health insurance, offers tax credits to buy insurance, and protects people with pre-existing conditions. Critics say it cuts funding to Medicaid and cuts taxes on the wealthy.

Health care, education, and President Donald Trump are some of the topics constituents brought up at the town hall meeting at Franklin and Marshall College.

Hundreds of people came out for Casey’s town hall meeting. The Senator says he thinks funding for education especially preschool and kindergarten should be increased.

Casey called on President Trump to publicly denounce Russian meddling into the 2016 presidential election.

Casey says he’ll be fighting against the health care bill and thinks it would be disastrous for the country.

“First of all, it sells out the middle class. It’s bad for children. It’s bad for seniors. It’s bad for people with disabilities, and it’s a huge giveaway of tax cuts to the super rich,” Casey said.

The chairman of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania said in response to the town hall, “It’s disappointing that Bob Casey continues to play political games instead of working across the aisle to find solutions to fix our broken healthcare system.”