Police: Enola man shot twice at music event

MARYSVILLE, Pa (WHTM)- Police are searching for two suspects after an Enola man was shot twice during an altercation.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 1:41 am at a large gathering for a music promotion.

Police say two male suspects arrived at 1010 Flowers Lane in Rye Township and shot a 26-year-old man twice during an argument.

He was then transported to the hospital and has been reported to be in stable condition. Police say he is undergoing surgery.

Contact PSP Newport at 717-567-3110 with any information.