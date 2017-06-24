Local veterans react to Trump’s Veterans Affairs reform bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- President Donald Trump put pen to paper that will help speed up the process to discipline V.A. employees for misconduct or poor performance.

President Trump said, “veterans were put on secret wait lists given the wrong medication and given the wrong treatments…outdated laws kept the government from holding those who failed our veterans accountable.”

Retired Army Colonel and former West Point instructor Tom Daley served in Vietnam.

Faley says the president sent a strong message to veterans and V.A. workers nationwide.

“When things are going bad they know it, but in many cases, they don’t feel protected. With the whistleblower protection, they should feel more free if they see wrongdoing to take action.”

Some say the President’s actions are speaking louder than his words.