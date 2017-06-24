Lebanon man dead after holding woman at gunpoint, handicapped daughter rescued

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM)- A man killed himself during a lengthy standoff with police after holding a woman at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 900 block of Walnut Street for a domestic incident at 6:45 a.m.

It was reported by the female victim that the 53-year-old male threatened to harm her and held her at gunpoint for approximately 3 hours. The female was able to escape the apartment and call the police.

Police say they were advised that the male was in the apartment with his 23-year-old handicapped daughter. It was reported that he was armed with a handgun and refused to talk with police.

The Lebanon County Emergency Services Unit (SWAT Team) was activated and arrived on scene to assist City police.

After the Team was unable to make contact with the offender, the Team entered the apartment and was able to rescue the 23-year-old daughter. After the Team brought her out to a safe location the Team went back into the apartment.

According to authorities, the offender was found deceased in a rear bedroom with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The subject’s name is being withheld until notification of next of kin.