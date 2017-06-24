Inmate assaults two corrections officers at Camp Hill state prison

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM)- Police are investigating the Camp Hill state prison after the Department of Corrections reported that an inmate assaulted two corrections officers Saturday night.

The Department of Corrections (DOC) told abc27 news that the inmate has been moved to the prison’s restricted housing unit and the two officers were sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials say the unit where the incident happened is locked down.

Police have not yet determined whether charges will be filed.