Casey to hold town hall meeting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) will hold a town hall meeting just days after republican senators shared their version of the health care bill.

The town hall will be held at Franklin and Marshal College at the Roschel Performing Arts Center. It starts at 2 p.m. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

Casey has been outspoken about his opposition to the bill.

“We will be a different country. We will be a different society because we won’t be taking care of people that most believe we should be taking care of. This will change our country radically,” said Casey.