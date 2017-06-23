Waynesboro man pleads guilty to Gettysburg restaurant crash

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Waynesboro man has pleaded guilty to a crash that heavily damaged a Gettysburg restaurant last year.

Carmelo Dominguez, 28, of Waynesboro, pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony count of accidents involving death or injury while not properly licensed and a summary count of driving with a suspended license, according to court records.

Dominguez on Sept. 2 crashed into Li’s Buffet, in the 100 block of York Street, causing the front wall of the building to collapse. He was trapped in his pickup truck for about 90 minutes.

The restaurant reopened for business on Jan. 1.

