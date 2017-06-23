Val’s Kids: Zackary

Zackary is a wonderful and fantastic child who enjoys time outdoors.

Zackary is a great artist. He loves animals and had fun visiting Susquehanna Service Dog Molly.

He has spent a few years in foster care after his grandmother passed away. He says he misses her hugs and kisses.

Zackary shared what he would like when it comes to a forever family.

“I want a mom, a dad, an uncle, aunt, grandpa, grandmom,” he said.

“My wish for Zackary is that people who have a calling for adoption would take the time to really look at Zackary for who he is, for his heart, and just to embrace him,” Zackary’s caseworker, Donna Creager, said.

Zackary would also like a few siblings.