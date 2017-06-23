Upper Allen Township residents directed to boil water until further notice

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – SUEZ Water is directing residents in Upper Allen Township to boil their water until further notice.

A phone system message was sent by the company to customers in the Center Square service area due to E. coli bacteria found in the water supply.

The company’s Center Square service area includes the following streets:

Atland Drive

Bauman Court

Beilman Court

Brunswick Avenue

Buckingham Avenue

Cocklin Court

Cope Drive, North

Cope Drive, South

Derbyshire Avenue

Emily Drive

Fenwick Avenue

Fleming Drive

Foribunda Lane

Glime Drive

Granada Lane

Grandia Floria Drive

Grantham Road

Gregor Court

Hawthorne Avenue

Herman Drive

Kower Court

Kower Drive

Lancelot Avenue

Lobach Drive

Merrimac Avenue

Norfolk Court

Paul Circle

Rosegarden Blvd., East

Rosegarden Blvd., North

Rosegarden Blvd., South

Rosegarden Blvd., West

Sheffield Ave

Shoff Court

Stumpstown Road

West Lisburn Road

Wakefield Avenue

White Dawn Lane

SUEZ has been conducting water supply maintenance and pressure checks in the water distribution system in this area. The company announced Thursday that the completion date for the work had been extended from Friday to July 1.

Affected residents should bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for a full minute, and let it cool before use.

SUEZ states online that residents will be informed when tests show no bacteria and water no longer needs to be boiled.

It is anticipated that the problem will be resolved by Monday.

For more information, call SUEZ Pennsylvania Operations Customer Service Department at 717-564-3662 or 888-299-8972.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.