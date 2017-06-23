Upper Allen Township residents directed to boil water until further notice

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – SUEZ Water is directing residents in Upper Allen Township to boil their water until further notice.
A phone system message was sent by the company to customers in the Center Square service area due to E. coli bacteria found in the water supply.
The company’s Center Square service area includes the following streets:
- Atland Drive
- Bauman Court
- Beilman Court
- Brunswick Avenue
- Buckingham Avenue
- Cocklin Court
- Cope Drive, North
- Cope Drive, South
- Derbyshire Avenue
- Emily Drive
- Fenwick Avenue
- Fleming Drive
- Foribunda Lane
- Glime Drive
- Granada Lane
- Grandia Floria Drive
- Grantham Road
- Gregor Court
- Hawthorne Avenue
- Herman Drive
- Kower Court
- Kower Drive
- Lancelot Avenue
- Lobach Drive
- Merrimac Avenue
- Norfolk Court
- Paul Circle
- Rosegarden Blvd., East
- Rosegarden Blvd., North
- Rosegarden Blvd., South
- Rosegarden Blvd., West
- Sheffield Ave
- Shoff Court
- Stumpstown Road
- West Lisburn Road
- Wakefield Avenue
- White Dawn Lane
SUEZ has been conducting water supply maintenance and pressure checks in the water distribution system in this area. The company announced Thursday that the completion date for the work had been extended from Friday to July 1.
Affected residents should bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for a full minute, and let it cool before use.
SUEZ states online that residents will be informed when tests show no bacteria and water no longer needs to be boiled.
It is anticipated that the problem will be resolved by Monday.
For more information, call SUEZ Pennsylvania Operations Customer Service Department at 717-564-3662 or 888-299-8972.
Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.