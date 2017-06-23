Training to close portion of Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area on Saturday

STEVENS, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews from eastern Pennsylvania will gather Saturday on the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area and Pennsylvania Game Land property 46 in Lancaster County for training.

Exercises will close a portion of the area that is utilized by hikers.

“Crews will be practicing wild land firefighting techniques in coordination with PA DCNR and game land officials,” Greg Noll, South Central Task Force Program Manager, said.

Crews from Keystone Wild Land Crew, an affiliate of Blue Rock Fire Rescue, will work with local, regional and state assets on these exercises, which will also include a Life Lion medical helicopter from Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Traffic control points will restrict access at the following areas:

Kleinfelterville Road and Laurel Road

Wood Cock Road and Laurel Road

Museum Drive and T638

Hikers and residents are asked to refrain from visiting the area Saturday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

