Sentencing set for man convicted of assaulted ‘gifted’ girl

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Sentencing has been set for a man convicted of sexually assaulting six girls in the same Pennsylvania family, fathering two children by one of them.

Fifty-two-year-old Lee Donald Kaplan will be sentenced Sept. 20 in Bucks County on 17 counts of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault and other offenses.

Authorities allege the girls’ parents “gifted” their oldest daughter to Kaplan because he helped them financially. That couple has been convicted of felony child endangerment charges and will be sentenced July 19.

The girl Kaplan twice impregnated was just 14 the first time.

His defense said Kaplan was married to the girl in the family’s eyes and that he didn’t abuse the younger children.

Kaplan was convicted earlier this month.