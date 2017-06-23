Rounds of showers/storms today, heaviest rain arrives later tonight

A cold front and the leftovers of Tropical Depression Cindy will be the major players of our forecast today. It will not being raining all day, but when it does rain it will be heavy at times. We start early this morning with a round of showers heading west to east. This is just the leading edge of the rain and moisture coming up from the south. This area of showers will head east and most of this rain should end by 10 AM.

For the midday hours we expect a lull or break in the rain. Temperatures in the 80s and plenty of humidity is expected, and these conditions bring about more storms this afternoon. Any storms that form this afternoon and evening will be hit-or-miss, so you still will be able to be outside for plans. You may just need to run inside until the storm passes.

Finally, a round of heavy rain appears likely tonight. This is the last gasp of the cold front and the moisture arriving from Cindy. Most of this moisture should clear out of the Midstate by 8 AM Saturday morning with more clearing expected by noon. The rest of Saturday turns hot with temperatures in the upper 80s with lower humidity to follow by Saturday evening.

Cooler air from Canada arrives late Saturday and Saturday night, leading to a pleasant Sunday with low humidity and highs only near 80F.