Rotary Club of Harrisburg: Clean Water Project

The Rotary Club of Harrisburg host the Water Project for Haiti mission to build, install, and test the first of its kind water filtration system in the remote mountain village of Gardere, Haiti. Over eight challenging and busy days, traveling two or more times to and from this remote Haitian mountain village they provide villagers a major new source for the precious resource of clean, accessible water.

Learn more about the Rotary Club and the Clean Water Project in the video above or on their website!