Police: Man who killed father with bat arrested in Atlantic City

BARNESVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a Schuylkill County man accused of fatally beating his father with a bat on Father’s Day.

Michael Marchalk, 37, was arrested on the Atlantic City boardwalk just before noon Friday, state police said.

He will be extradited to Pennsylvania to face murder and other charges related to the death of 60-year-old Gary Marchalk.

Police said in a complaint that Michael Marchalk had repeatedly threatened his father in recent months. He lived with his father a few days before the beating and was supposed to enter a drug treatment program.

Instead, police say he beat and robbed his father then stole his parents car. Another son found the father dead in the Ryan Township home he shared with his wife Linda, the Schuylkill County treasurer.

