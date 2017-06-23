Pharmacy assistant charged with stealing $565K in prescription pills

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State prosecutors have arrested a Schuylkill County pharmacy assistant accused of stealing nearly 30,000 prescription pills, including more than 27,000 Oxycodone pills.

Jamie Karmonick, 41, of Mahanoy City, admitted she stole the medication and claimed it was for personal use, Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office said.

The pills had an estimated street value of $565,000.

Shapiro’s office said the investigation began in March when a pharmacist at Alliance Medication Services in Tamaqua noticed a discrepancy in the number of Oxycodone tablets documented on the pharmacy’s computer system.

