PennDOT to repair, reinstall traffic sensors on interstates next week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced a contractor will repair and reinstall traffic sensors on area interstates.

Work will be conducted in the following areas from Monday through Thursday:

  • I-83 northbound and southbound right shoulder nearly 1.4 miles south of Route 238 in North York Borough, York County.
  • I-81 southbound right shoulder nearly 1.3 miles south of Route 114 in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County.

Motorists may encounter a shoulder restriction and should remain vigilant in these areas between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday through Thursday.

