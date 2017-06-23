Meteorologist

WHTM-TV/abc27 in Harrisburg, PA is the multi-platform Weather Leader in South Central Pennsylvania and we’re growing our weather team!

On the eastern slope of the Appalachian Mountains we have some of the most dynamic weather in the country. From big winter storms, to sweltering heat, to major flooding, our viewers have seen it all and we need someone to help them understand our weather and be prepared.

The newest addition to our team will be responsible for breaking down the complex meteorology of our market for assigned newscasts, with fill-in work on all shifts. This person will also function as a producer and reporter on our weather team and will be required to make daily contributions to our digital platforms.

We have the tools you’ll need to develop accurate forecasts, including WSI and Weatherbug. Your weather reports should be prepared using valid meteorological data and presented in a viewer-friendly way.

If you want to live in a great location, just a few hours from New York City, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and Baltimore, please consider this opportunity!

Pre-employment background screen required.

APPLY ONLINE FOR THIS JOB AT www.nexstar.tv/careers (Requisition #5464)

INCLUDE LINK TO YOUR MOST RECENT WORK IN YOUR ONLINE APPLICATION OR FORWARD SEPARATELY TO NEWS DIRECTOR DAVE JONES AT djones@abc27.com.

EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED