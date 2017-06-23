Lancaster man gets up to 28 years after pleading guilty to beating death

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man will serve up to 28 years in prison for beating another man to death outside the victim’s Manor Street home last year.

Dajour James, 23, was sentenced to 14 to 28 years after pleading guilty Friday to third-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Charles Kronenberg IV.

The district attorney’s office said James on May 14, 2016, punched and kicked Kronenberg after the victim argued with James’ relative.

Kronenberg died two days later from a brain injury.

