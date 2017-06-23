Kmart to close Springettsbury Township store

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Sears Holdings Corporation, the owner of the Sears and Kmart retail store brands, will close its Kmart store Springettsbury Township in about three months.

A company spokesman told ABC27 News the store at 1094 Haines Road will begin its liquidation sale on June 29 and close to the public in mid-September.

The spokesman said the company has been “strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity” and “accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores.”

The number of affected employees was not publicly available.

Sears is closing another 20 stores – 18 Sears stores and two Kmart stores — according to a government filing Friday. The spokesman said no other Sears or Kmart stores in Pennsylvania are impacted.

Kmart stores at 5600 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg and 1890 Fruitville Pike in Lancaster and the Sears store at the Capital City Mall in Camp Hill were among 150 that closed earlier this year.

