Jonestown tavern fire ruled arson

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A fire that caused more than $25,000 in damage to The Buck Hotel and Tavern was intentionally ignited, police said.

The fire was started in a hallway around 1:45 a.m. and the damage was confined to that area, state police in Jonestown said.

Six people were trapped in the building at 32 West Market Street after the fire was set Thursday around 1:45 a.m.

Neighbors said three people were rescued by firefighters and six others escaped on their own. One couple tied sheets together so a woman could escape from a second-floor window. The man then threw pillows from the window and jumped.

No charges have been filed.

