Hummelstown police seek attempted burglary suspect

Published:
(Hummelstown Police Department)

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Hummelstown police are asking for the public’s help to locate an attempted burglary suspect.

Police were called around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night to the 100 block of East Main Street for a report that someone kicked in the door of Copenhaver Coin Exchange.

An arrest warrant has since been issued for 36-year-old Derrick Feehrer.

He is described as being 6-foot-5 and 170 pounds.

According to police, Feehrer is believed to be homeless and is often dressed in dark clothing.

Anyone with information on Feehrer’s whereabouts should call the Hummelstown Police Department through Dauphin County Communications at 717-558-6900 or 911.

