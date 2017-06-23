Harrisburg submits application for permit to build composting facility

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection held a public informational meeting on Thursday evening at the National Guard Armory in Harrisburg.

Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse said the city submitted a permit to DEP so they can build a composting site where the old middle school once stood at 1850 Stanley Road in Susquehanna Township.

The mayor says the facility would process wood and yard scarps, and eventually food scraps.

“For years we just burned all of our trash,” Papenfuse said. “We didn’t really recycle, but all that has changed.”

The proposed site is near the Edgemont neighborhood in Susquehanna Township.

Patricia Thompson lives nearby and does not support the project.

“I have a concern that food scarps would attract rodents,” Thompson said. “It is not a good fit for us.”

Thompson says Harrisburg should pursue other options.

“We have to take our yard waste to Fort Hunter,” Thompson said. “They should take their yard waste there, why does a composting facility have to be next door to me?”

A spokesperson for DEP said that the department has requested additional information from Harrisburg. Once that information is received, they will make a decision on the permit within 43 days.

