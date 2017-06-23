Group protests senate health care bill, Toomey defends legislation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A group rallied against the U.S. Senate health care bill outside the office of Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey, one of the writers of the legislation.

Central PA Action Agenda called the event a vigil.

“So we’re calling it a vigil because people’s lives depend on health care and we’re at the point in this country now where people are going to lose their care if this bill is passed,” said Michael Fisher of Central PA Action Agenda.

Senate Republicans released the bill Thursday. It would provide tax credits to help people buy insurance. The bill would also let states get waivers to ignore some coverage standards that “Obamacare” requires of insurers.

Toomey is praising the bill but hasn’t said if he would vote for it or not.

“I haven’t come to that conclusion yet. I think I’m likely to support this,” said Toomey.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) doesn’t like the bill. He will hold a rally against the bill Friday at 10 .am. inside the state capital.