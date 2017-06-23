Game commission reports 2016 was second lowest year for hunting-related shooting incidents

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Last year there were 25 hunting-related shooting incidents across Pennsylvania, making it the second lowest recorded.

Only 2015 had a lower number with 23.

“There’s always work to do when it comes to improving hunter safety, because even one incident is too many,” Pennsylvania Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said. “But the fact remains that hunting is safer than it’s ever been, and in Pennsylvania, the credit for that can be shared by the legions of hunters who make a habit out of making good decisions and the dedicated instructors who have trained them so well.”

The Pennsylvania Game Commission also states 2016 marked only the second time on record that a year passed with a fatality related to gun handling while hunting or trapping in the Keystone State, the only other year being 2012.

The state has compiled data on hunting-related shooting incidents since 1915. Incidents have declined nearly 80 percent since hunter education training started in 1959.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.