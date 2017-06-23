Duncannon EMS recognized for going ‘above and beyond’ in pediatric care

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – An area EMS agency is being recognized for going above and beyond in their effort to keep children safe during a medical emergency.

Duncannon EMS has received accreditation under the Pediatric Voluntary Recognition Program. The program recognizes EMS agencies that go beyond what is required by the state in pediatric care.

The program consists of five levels, with requirements including pediatric-related continuing education courses, community outreach programs, and Safe Kids-certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians.

Duncannon EMS has reached the second level, or intermediate level, for having additional pediatric-specific medical equipment on their ambulances and requiring EMS providers to complete ChildLine child abuse background clearances.

Duncannon EMS is only the second agency that serves Perry County, along with Holy Spirit EMS, to receive the accreditation. They are the only agency based in Perry County to be recognized.

“This should definitely improve their peace of mind, that they know that they have an EMS agency in their community who truly cares about kids, that wants to do the best they can to provide the best possible care,” said Tom Winkler, EMS for Children project manager for Pennsylvania Emergency Health Services Council.

Winkler says Duncannon EMS officials plan to go beyond the second level of the Pediatric Voluntary Recognition Program as soon as they are able to achieve the additional requirements.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.