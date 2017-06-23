Derry Township seek name of jewelry store burglar

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Derry Township police are asking for help to identify a jewelry store burglar.

Officers who responded to a burglar alarm early Thursday at AU Jewelers on East Chocolate Avenue found the front door had been shattered and jewelry had been stolen.

Investigators have released surveillance photos of the suspect, believed to be a male, wearing a ski mask, a light-colored button-down shirt, dark pants and boots.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-3080.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.