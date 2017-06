Treasure is an affectionate sweet girl who loves to be outside, loves cuddles and is good with children! Rythym is a sweet mature male who is calm and gentle! And both of these adorable creatures are available for adoption!

Save a Galgo Espanol brings over 20 to 25 Galgo’s each year and they are looking for foster homes or people wanting to adopt!

Get to know these Galgo’s and how to adopt them in the video above or on their website!