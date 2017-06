YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash has closed part of Interstate 83 in York County.

The crash on I-83 southbound in Conewago Township has forced all lanes to close between Exit 28 (Route 295) and Exit 24 (Route 238).

According to a York County 911 dispatcher, a jackknifed tractor-trailer is the issue.

No injuries have been reported.

