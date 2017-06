COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A 20-year-old Lancaster County man is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl.

Willard M. McCrea Jr., of Columbia, is charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors, according to borough police.

McCrea was arraigned Thursday and sent to Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail.

