The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter provides vital services and support to those individuals struggling with the disease, their families and caregivers.

“June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month, we are always on the lookout for volunteers and advocates to join us in the fight vs. Alzheimer’s disease,” tells Gail Roddie-Hamlin and Clay Jacobs.

Learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association and how you can become a volunteer in the video above or online.