6-time drunk driver gets prison sentence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A repeat drunk driver has been ordered to serve two to four years in a state prison for causing two crashes while under the influence.

Manuel Maldonado, 31, of Harrisburg, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in Dauphin County Court.

District Attorney Ed Marsico’s office said the convictions are Maldonado’s fifth and sixth for DUI.

Prosecutors said Maldonado put his car in reverse and backed into a Harrisburg police car after he was stopped in March 2016. The police officer found an open Colt 45 in his center cup holder.

The district attorney’s office said three months later, Maldonado caused a five-car crash on Route 322, near the intersection of Paxton Street and Mushroom Hill Road in Swatara Township. Witnesses said Maldonado got out of the car, switched seats with a passenger, and fled.

In both incidents, he was driving while his license was suspended for prior DUIs.

