3 arrested for drug dealing in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they arrested three people after finding heroin, ecstasy, and prescription pills while raiding an Ephrata home.

The June 9 search in the 100 block of Grant Street turned up 98 baggies of heroin, 180 grams of ecstasy in pill and powder form, 31 Clonazepam pills, and Suboxone film strips, as well as $117 in cash and drug packaging materials, according to Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office.

Authorities said the raid followed an investigation of suspected drug trafficking.

Joel M. Suriano, 32, is charged with three counts of felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of possession of Suboxone and possession of drug paraphernalia. He has been released on bail.

Faith Masingo, 19, and Amy Boley, 29, are charged with possession with intent to deliver regarding heroin sales at different times. Both are at Lancaster County Prison.

Police also took 22-year-old Lauren Devonshire, of Quarryville, into custody for an unrelated, outstanding bench warrant.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.