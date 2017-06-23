2 Pottsville women die in I-81 crossover crash

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pottsville women died in a crossover crash Wednesday night on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County.

Haley N. Wetzel, 19, was traveling north when a southbound tractor-trailer crossed the median and struck a 2011 Hyundai Tucson near the exit for Lebanon and Route 72, according to a news release from state police in Jonestown.

Wetzel and her passenger, 80-year-old Julia D. Williams, were killed.

Police said the truck driver, 45-year-old Audencio R. Mendoza of Pharr, Texas, lost control. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of a suspected minor injury.

Police are still investigating. No charges have been filed.

The crash closed the interstate around 8:35 p.m.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.