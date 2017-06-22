The PA Nutrition Education Network: Quick & Easy Quesadillas

The Pennsylvania Nutrition Education Network connects individuals and organizations engaged with improving nutrition, specifically for low-income Pennsylvanians. PNEN hosted a statewide recipe contest where they asked culinary and vo-tech students to submit simple, healthy, scrumptious recipes using food provided by Pennsylvania food banks.

Ryan Gill, a soon-to-be senior at the Cumberland Perry Area Vocational Technical School, won the contest with his Quick & Easy Quesadilla recipe! He even showed us how to make it in our kitchen!

Quick Quesadillas

½ large onion, diced or cut into small pieces

1 large tomato, diced or cut into small pieces

1 large pepper, diced or cut into small pieces

1 clove garlic, minced or cut into small pieces

1 and ½ cup shredded lettuce

½ lb lean ground beef

2 tablespoon cooking oil (vegetable, canola, or olive oil)

8 tortillas

1 and ½ cup shredded Mexican cheese

Salsa

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

Dice or cut the onion, tomato, and pepper into small pieces. Shred lettuce, if it’s not pre-shredded. Place in 3 separate bowls.

Preheat one tablespoon of oil in a large pan on the stove on medium heat for 1 minute. Add the ground beef, and cook over medium heat for about 5-7 minutes or until the beef is browned. Put cooked meat into large bowl

Add peppers, garlic and onions into the skillet. Turn the heat down to medium-low and place a lid over the skillet. Cook for about 10 minutes until tender.

Keep the burner on medium-low heat, add the meat to the warmed vegetables in the skillet.

Add salt and pepper to taste. Heat for another 2-3 minutes.

In a different skillet, add a teaspoon of cooking oil. Heat the oil for a minute over medium heat.

Add a tortilla and let cook for one minute. While that’s cooking, add 1/4 of the ground beef mixture and 1/4 the cheese.

Add another tortilla on top; flatten it with your spatula; then flip the tortilla. Each side should be golden brown.

Take the quesadillas out of the pan, and cut it into four slices.

Serve with salsa or any of the prepared topping you want.

Learn more about The Pennsylvania Nutrition Education Network and Ryan’s experience in the video above or on their website!