The Fulton Theatre Presents: Disney’s Newsies!

Matt Farcher and Justin Schuman joined us on the show today to talk about The Fulton Theatre’s latest production of Disney’s Newsies! Newsies is based on the 1992 film of the same name, which was based on the real life newsies strike of 1899 in New York City. Jack Kelly is the charismatic leader of the strike against Joseph Pulitzer, encouraged by new newsie Davey.

The Fulton Theatre is one of the first theatres in the country to obtain the rights to produce Disney’s Newsies. Newsies is filled with dance, tap dance and acrobatic choreography/tumbling and above all filled with heart.

Find out more about the show and how to get tickets in the video above and online!

