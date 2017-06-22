Sunny and warm today, periods of heavy rain likely tomorrow

We have another great day in store with temperatures in the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine. The evening hours will feature more clouds than the morning, but the majority of places across the Midstate sneak in a dry day. There will be some showers and storms west of the area, so an isolated storm cannot be ruled out west and northwest of Harrisburg. As more clouds arrive this evening the humidity will also increase and temperatures tonight only drop to the 70s.

Moisture from Tropical Storm Cindy will begin to affect the Midstate by early tomorrow morning as some periods of steady rain are likely. Then more rain, including thunderstorms, will develop along a front for Friday afternoon and evening. These storms could bring some very heavy downpours. Most locations will see around 1 inch of rain, but places that see multiple heavy downpours could see up to 2 inches of rain. During the day there will likely be lulls in the rainfall, especially from the first morning round of rain until the thunderstorms develop by the afternoon.

Lingering areas of rain are likely through early Saturday morning with clouds then lingering through Saturday afternoon. Some late day clearing will lead to a cooler and sunny Sunday. Cooler weather will also hold through early next week.