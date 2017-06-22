Steelton police send warning about suspicious phone calls

WHTM Staff Published:

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton police are warning residents about suspicious calls to residents of the borough.

Residents have complained about calls from someone claiming to be a contractor. The caller states Steelton residents are required by the borough to have their chimney swept or repaired.

The Steelton Borough Codes Office will directly inform residents in an official written notice if their chimney is in volition of borough code.

Anyone who receives a similar call should call the Steelton Borough Police Department at 717-939-9841.

