State warns of “Code Orange” air quality action day

The Pa. Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange air quality action day for part of the Midstate on Thursday, June 22.

The alert includes Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Cumberland and York counties.

Sunshine, light winds and temperatures near 90 are expected to cause ozone levels to rise. The elevated levels are only expected to last for a day.

“On air quality action days, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities,” a DEP spokesperson said. “The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s standardized air quality index uses colors to report daily air quality. Green signifies good; yellow means moderate; orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive people; and red warns of unhealthy pollution levels for all.”

Some things you can do to reduce pollution include refueling cars and trucks after dusk, setting air conditioner thermostats to a higher temperature, carpooling or using public transportation and combining errands to reduce trips.