State police on scene of double fatal crossover crash on I-81 in Lebanon County

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lebanon County are on the scene of a double fatal crash on Interstate 81.

According to a PennDOT traffic operator, the crossover crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on I-81 northbound in the area of Exit 90 in Union Township.

It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved.

Motorists should expect delays.

First responders are also on the scene of a nearby crash on Interstate 78 at mile post 3.5 in Swatara Township, which is also causing a traffic disruption.

No other details have been made available at this time.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.