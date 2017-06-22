Shippensburg man scammed out of $11K

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State police say a Shippensburg man lost $11,000 in a Facebook scam.

According to a news release, the 46-year-old victim was contacted by someone who claimed he was on a list to win $500,000.

From January to June, the man sent $11,000 to New York via Western Union.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.

