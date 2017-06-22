Police seek identity of trespassing suspect at Morningstar Marketplace

(Northern York County Regional Police Department)

THOMASVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of trespassing at the Morningstar Marketplace.

The owner of the market, which is located in the 5300 block of Lincoln Highway in Jackson Township, reported to police that on Wednesday a man was walking around the market while it was closed.

A vendor told the man to leave, however, the suspect continued to walk around the market, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity should call the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-292-3647.

Anonymous tips can be delivered by calling 717-467-8355 or emailing tips@nycrpd.org.

