Police release photo, ask for help in skimming device investigation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Dauphin County are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the installation of skimming devices at gas station pumps.

The Susquehanna Township Police Department on Thursday evening released a surveillance photo of someone accused of using a fraudulent card to withdraw $300 from an ATM at the 7-Eleven in Hummelstown. The pictured person is believed to have used account information obtained by a skimming device.

According to police, the withdrawal came the same day police discovered two skimming devices on gas pumps at the Sunoco Gas Station located at 4401 North Front Street in Susquehanna Township.

Anyone with information about this person should contact Det. Darryl Brown by calling 717-909-9142 or emailing dbrown@susquehannatwp.com.

