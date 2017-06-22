Police ID suspect in shooting at South Lebanon company

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have identified the gunman who opened fire outside a South Lebanon Township aluminum foundry Monday night.

Donell Reese Barber, 34, was arrested early Thursday morning during a traffic stop in Lebanon.

Police say Barber was at Boose at Cornwall on Schaeffer Road when he began firing shots as employees were in the parking lot around 11:35 p.m.

Barber’s intended target was not struck, but another employee was in his car when a bullet went through a side window and struck him on the right side of his head.

Police say that Barber believed that his intended target was having a relationship with his girlfriend

The victim was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Barber is charged with criminal attempt to commit homicide and two counts each of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

