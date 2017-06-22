Police ID suspect in shooting at South Lebanon company

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have identified the gunman who opened fire outside a South Lebanon Township aluminum foundry Monday night.

Donell Reese Barber, 34, was arrested early Thursday morning during a traffic stop in Lebanon.

Police say Barber was at Boose at Cornwall on Schaeffer Road when he began firing shots as employees were in the parking lot around 11:35 p.m.

Barber’s intended target was not struck, but another employee was in his car when a bullet went through a side window and struck him on the right side of his head.

Police say that Barber believed that his intended target was having a relationship with his girlfriend

The victim was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Barber is charged with criminal attempt to commit homicide and two counts each of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.